The Kid LAROI, Miiesha, Baker Boy among National Indigenous Music Award winners

The National Indigenous Music Awards was held over the weekend, with The Kid LAROI, Miiesha, Budjerah and Baker Boy among this year’s winners.

LAROI took home the Artist of the Year award after releasing three instalments of his debut mixtape ‘F*ck Love’ over the past year and a half. Fellow rapper JK-47 took home Album of the Year for his 2020 record ‘Made For This’, while Miiesha won Song of the Year for ‘Damaged’ and Baker Boy earned Best Film Clip of the Year for ‘Ride’ featuring Yirrmal.

The New Talent of the Year category went to Budjerah, whose debut self-titled EP was released back in March.

Advertisement

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Kev Carmody was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his contributions to Indigenous music.

“I’m absolutely so proud, humbled and honored to accept the award on behalf of all of us. Past, present and of course future, because it’s a collective way of thinking in my opinion, that we all go together and no one gets left behind,” Carmody said.

“I’m so proud of the young ones! It might be rap, it might be hip-hop, it might be reggae; we’re still expressing [ourselves] through the oral cultural traditions, which is songs and storytelling, it’s just in a musical sense.”

The ceremony was held virtually last night (November 14) for the second consecutive year, reimagined as a two-hour special across triple j, Double J and triple j Unearthed. Triple j broadcasters Nooky and Karla Ranby hosted the ceremony, while Electric Fields and Tilly Tjala Thomas performed.

The 2021 National Indigenous Music Award winners:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

The Kid LAROI

Advertisement

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

JK-47 – ‘Made For This’

SONG OF THE YEAR

Miiesha – ‘Damaged’

Songwriters: Miiesha Young / Stephen Collins

NEW TALENT OF THE YEAR

Budjerah

FILM CLIP OF THE YEAR

Baker Boy – ‘Ride’ Feat. Yirrmal

INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE AWARD OF THE YEAR

Guwanbal Gurruwiwi and Netanela Mizrahi – ‘The Djari Project’

Composers: Guwanbal Gurruwiwi and Netanela Mizrahi

Conductors/Directors: Nick Yates / Netanela Mizrahi / Christie Anderson

Co-producers: Netanela Mizrahi and Myles Mumford

COMMUNITY CLIP OF THE YEAR

Kakadu Collective and Victor Rostron – ‘Mayali’

Directors: Toby Finlayson (Desert Pea Media) / Rob Sherwood / Victor Rostron

Producer: Josh Nicholas