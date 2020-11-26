Watch The Kid LAROI’s new music video for ‘MAYBE’

The Kid LAROI has shared a music video for ‘MAYBE’, lifted from his latest mixtape ‘F*CK LOVE’.

Josh Jones directed the video, having previously worked with the singer on his video for ‘I Wish’. The song itself was featured on LAROI’s mixtape ‘F*CK LOVE’, which was released in July.

Watch the video for ‘MAYBE’ below:

Today’s video comes shortly after The Kid LAROI released a surprise video for another mixtape cut, ‘Always Do’. Director Steve Cannon shot, edited and released the video within just 24 hours.

Earlier this month The Kid LAROI released a deluxe edition of ‘F*CK LOVE’ entitled ‘F*CK LOVE (SAVAGE)’.

The release featured seven new additions to the original collection, including a collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly on ‘F*CK YOU, GOODBYE’.

Other guest appearances included Marshmello on ‘FEEL SOMETHING’, as well as both YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Internet Money on ‘TRAGIC’.

Outisde of his solo material, last month LAROI contributed to hip-hop collective ONEFOUR‘s single ‘My City’.

LAROI has received considerable recognition this year for his work. He received nominations at this year’s ARIA Awards for Best Male Artist, Breakthrough Artist and Best Hip-Hop Release.

Additionally, he nominated for Australian Album of the Year at this year’s J Awards and nominated for Best Australian Act the 2020 MTV EMAs. Yesterday, ‘F*CK LOVE’ was also nominated for an FBi Sydney Music, Art and Culture (SMAC) Award for Record Of The Year.