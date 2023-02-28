The Kid LAROI imagines life as an ageing rock star in ‘I Guess It’s Love?’ video

The Kid LAROI has shared a new single called ‘I Guess It’s Love?’ – check out the official video below.

The song will appear on the 19-year-old Australian rapper/singer’s forthcoming debut studio album, ‘The First Time’.

Directed by Helmi, the visuals for ‘I Guess It’s Love?’ present a satirical portrait of the life and relationship of an ageing rock star in Hollywood.

The DIY-looking clip contains footage of LAROI – real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard – spending time with his influencer girlfriend Katarina Deme. We see the pair jumping on a trampoline, running around a tennis court, kissing in bed and more.

At one point, the video takes a turn as LAROI’s face is suddenly transformed with an OTT surgery job and dodgy goatee. Deme later reveals that her breasts have inflated before it becomes apparent that she’s received a botched facelift of her own.

The visuals go on to depict the couple’s life as they grow older in the limelight and eventually get married. To end the clip, a message confirms that LAROI will soon share another single, ‘What Just Happened’, and announce the release date for ‘The First Time’.

You can watch the ‘I Guess It’s Love?’ video in full above.

‘The First Time’ will follow on from LAROI’s mixtape series ‘F*ck Love’. He dropped the track ‘I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro)’ last month, before sharing the single ‘Love Again’ shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile, The Kid LAROI is scheduled to embark on a run of US headline dates next month. You can find any remaining tickets here.