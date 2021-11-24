The Kid LAROI on being an “ambassador” for Australia: “Australia has some of the most fucking talented people in the world”

Ahead of his performance for tonight’s virtual ARIA Awards ceremony – taking place at 7:30pm AEDT via YouTube and 9Now – The Kid LAROI has opened up about his ambitions to be an “ambassador” for Australia.

The topic was broached in a new episode of the GQ series Actually Me, in which LAROI (real name Charlton Howard) addressed the validity of various claims made about himself online. Under the ‘Personal Life’ section of his Wikipedia page, it’s said that “Howard sees himself as an ambassador for Australia and wants to show the world what Australia has to offer”.

After pointing out the formality of being addressed by his family name, LAROI declared: “That’s a fact. In Australia for example, when I was coming up, I never really had somebody that I could look up to, necessarily, that had made it overseas and, like, done it big for Australia.

“Now me, being the person that’s, like, over here and doing shit in America and stuff, I think it’s very important for me that when I go back, I can help kids out who are just like me. I think, you know, Australia has some of the most fucking talented people in the world. I think the world needs to see that, man.”

Take a look at LAROI’s full interview with GQ below:

Earlier this month, LAROI brought an end to his ‘F*ck Love’ era with a new video for the track ‘Still Chose You’. In an accompanying statement, the young rapper said he has decided to “take some time away from everything and focus on the next project: [his] debut album”.

Back in July, LAROI released ‘F*ck Love 3: Over You’. The third instalment in his latest trilogy of mixtapes – which itself was followed a week after release with an expanded edition, ‘F*ck Love 3+’ – featured LAROI’s smash-hit collaboration with Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’, as well as a Polo G collab titled ‘Not Sober’.

September saw LAROI announce his first ever world tour for 2022, which is set to kick off in late January with stops in the US, Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

In the months following that announcement, LAROI teased a collaboration with Tame Impala, performed a stripped-back version of ‘Stay’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and revealed that he has several non-album projects in the pipeline. One of those is a release that will explore the origins behind his performing moniker, a nod to his mother’s Indigenous roots a member of the Kamilaroi tribe.

At this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards, LAROI took home the prestigious title for Artist Of The Year. Yesterday (November 23), he was named among the nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards, earning a nod for Best New Artist alongside the likes of Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast and Olivia Rodrigo.