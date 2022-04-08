The Kid LAROI, Perfume Genius, Moses Sumney to perform at this year’s Dark Mofo

The full lineup for the 2022 iteration of Hobart’s winter festival Dark Mofo has arrived, boasting more than 100 artists from 30 different countries.

The program was announced today (April 8), delivered via the music video for Emma Ruth Rundle’s ‘Return’, who’ll be performing with Chelsea Wolfe in week two of the event.

In terms of music, this year’s ‘resurrection’ themed festival will feature headline shows from US artists Moses Sumney and Perfume Genius, as well as Japanese experimental outfit Boris, Swiss metal band Triptykon and English indie musician Baxter Dury.

Jónsi from Sigur Rós is also on the bill, performing as part of an immersive experience inspired by the recent eruption of Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland. They join previously announced international acts Deafheaven, Nils Frahm, Sonic Youth‘s Kim Gordon and more.

Australian artists set to perform include Cate Le Bon, Kučka and Grammy-nominated, Kamilaroi rapper The Kid LAROI, a seemingly left-field pick for the winter arts festival. Speaking of LAROI’s inclusion on the Dark Mofo program, Creative Director Leigh Carmichael told The Mercury they hoped his all-ages show at Mystate Bank Arena would “resonate with young Tasmanians who often miss out on the big international touring artists”.

Other music highlights include two live score performances; one for the 2021 film adaptation of Candyman, performed by Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, and another for the 2019 HBO miniseries Chernobyl, performed by Emmy-winner Hildur Guðnadóttir, Chris Watson and Sam Slater. All proceeds from the latter show will be donated to Voices of Children, helping Ukrainian children and their families.

There are also plenty of arts offerings and experiences for this year’s event, such as Hiromi Tango’s interactive Rainbow Dream: Moon Rainbow work and Sabio’s immersive walk-through installation Holy Mother of God: Emergency Doll House. Festival staples the Winter Feast, Blue Rose Ball, Solstice Swim and Night Mass will also return.

“As the cultural world re-emerges from the darkness of cancellations and lockdowns, we are all experiencing a rebirth, of sorts,” Carmichael said of the 2022 event in a statement. “The forced isolation gave rise to a re-evaluation of what matters, to new ideas, new dreams.”

The full program can be found on the Dark Mofo website. Tickets go on sale Monday April 11.

Last year’s Dark Mofo was overshadowed by a controversial art piece titled Union Flag, which proposed soaking the Union Flag in blood donated by First Nations people. The artwork, proposed by Spanish artist Santiago Sierra, was cancelled following backlash from the First Nations community, drawing criticism from many, including musicians Kira Puru and Briggs.

An open letter and accompanying petition were launched following the artwork’s withdrawal calling for structural change at MONA, including the appointment of First Nations curators at Dark Mofo, summer festival MONA FOMA, and MONA museum itself.

Two cultural advisors were appointed a month later, and festival organisers announced a $60,000 seed fund for Tasmanian Aboriginal artists to develop proposals for future iterations of the festival.