The Kid LAROI postpones Australia 2024 tour

This Kid LAROI has announced that he is postponing his anticipated stadium tour across Australia next year.

Yesterday (December 21), the Australian rapper and singer took to his Instagram Stories to announced the postponement, which will now take place in October 2024 instead of February as originally intended.

In his posts, The Kid LAROI explained that the tour will “now end off in Australia” and that he has “a really big surprise [and] special guest that we just couldn’t finalize in time for February, among a bunch of other logistical stuff.”

The Kid LAROI went on to write: “I wanna give you the best show that I possibly can and make everyone back home proud. I promise that it will be worth it, and I will keep you guys posted on the special guests and everything else that is to come.”

Additionally, he confirmed that all tickets that have already been purchased for the February shows will be “valid for October”.

At the time of publishing, the tour’s October dates have not been announced. Stay tuned to NME for updates.

The Kid LAROI most recently released his long-awaited debut album, ‘The First Time’, on November 10. NME‘s Thomas Smith wrote of the record in a four-star review: “‘The First Time’ is an undeniably well-made album. Howard toes the line between on-trend pop-rap with gnarlier elements… It feels like an emotional breakthrough for Howard, but it comes just a little too late.”

The Kid LAROI’s ‘The First Time’ was named the 22nd best Australian album of 2023 by NME. In the list, Cyclone Wehner wrote: “LAROI still delivers massive bangers: ‘Too Much’ with K-pop superstar Jungkook and UK rap frontrunner Central Cee a particularly smooth triumph. Most auspicious? The closer ‘Kids Are Growing Up’, on which the 20-year-old looks to the future.”