The Kid LAROI postpones first Brisbane show due to ongoing battle with influenza

The Kid LAROI has postponed the first Brisbane show of his ‘End Of The World’ tour due to his ongoing struggle with influenza.

The show was originally set to take at the Riverstage place tonight (Monday June 6), however in a press statement shared this morning, Handsome Tours and TEG confirmed that LAROI is unable to perform due his persistent flu symptoms. They stressed that the postponement comes on “doctor’s orders”.

The rescheduled show isn’t far away, though – LAROI will perform this Wednesday (June 8) at the same venue. At the time of writing, tomorrow’s (June 7) show is still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

Advertisement

Organisers advised that tickets purchased for tonight’s axed show remain valid for the new date. Fans unable to attend that show are advised to seek a refund from their point of purchase by tomorrow.

“The doctor has told me that I can’t perform tomorrow night [and] need one more day to get healthy,” Laroi wrote in a statement shared to his Instagram Story. “It sucks that I have to do this and I hate disappointing you all, but I know I have to do it in order for me to give you the show that you want to see.

“I love you all eternally [and] thank you again for all the support and positivity. I promise I will give 10000% percent (sic) when I get back on that stage and I will make it as special as I can for you all.”

Having first announced the ‘End Of The World’ tour last September – an announcement which followed the deluxe version of his ‘F*ck Love 3’ mixtape – LAROI went on to announce an additional date for Brisbane to meet unprecedented demand.

Today’s news comes after LAROI cancelled his second Melbourne show after falling ill. He was slated to perform two back-to-back shows there over the weekend, but pulled out at the last minute. Both of those shows have since been rescheduled – find all of the new dates below.

Advertisement

The Australian leg of LAROI’s first-ever world tour kicked off in Sydney on May 26. At that show, NME‘s Jackson Langford observed LAROI enjoying a “triumphant homecoming”, giving it a five-star review.

LAROI’s second Sydney show, on May 27, saw him link up with controversial drill crew ONEFOUR. LAROI brought the Mount Druitt group out on stage to perform their joint 2020 single ‘My City’ (the closing track from ONEFOUR’s ‘Against All Odds’ EP), before stepping to the side as ONEFOUR performed two of their own songs: 2019’s ‘Shanks And Shivs’ and 2020’s ‘Spot The Difference’.

Back In January, LAROI – real name Charlton Howard – won the award for Best Song By An Australian Artist at the Bandlab NME Awards 2022, earning the title for his collaboration with Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’.

The Kid LAROI’s updated ‘End Of The World’ tour dates are:

JUNE

Tuesday 7 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Wednesday 8 – Brisbane, Riverstage (rescheduled from Monday 6)

Friday 10 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (rescheduled from Friday 3)

Saturday 11 – Hobart, MyState Bank Arena

Sunday 12 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (rescheduled from Saturday 4)