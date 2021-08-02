The Kid LAROI reaches Number One on Billboard 200 with ‘F*ck Love’

The Kid LAROI has topped the Billboard 200 chart with his debut mixtape ‘F*ck Love’ after its third incarnation was released last month.

LAROI originally released ‘F*ck Love’ a little over a year ago with 15 tracks, debuting at Number Eight on the Billboard 200. He followed it up with an extra seven tracks for its deluxe version, ‘F*ck Love (Savage)’, in November, including the viral track ‘Without You’.

The rapper released the mixtape’s third edition, ‘Over You’, in July, containing seven new tracks including ‘Stay’ featuring Justin Bieber. He swiftly followed it up with an expanded edition comprising an additional six tracks. Altogether, ‘F*ck Love’ now contains 35 songs.

With help from ‘Over You’ and its expanded edition, the album leapt from Number 26 to the top spot this week after spending 53 weeks on the chart. The accomplishment also makes 17-year-old LAROI the youngest artist to take out the top spot since 2019, when Billie Eilish debuted at Number One with ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

Responding to the news on Twitter, LAROI said “WTF 😭🖤🖤 I FUCKING LOVE YOU FAM WOWOWOWOWOW LIFE IS NOT REAL”.

WTF 😭🖤🖤 I FUCKING LOVE YOU FAM WOWOWOWOWOW LIFE IS NOT REAL https://t.co/F42H4GXvdZ — charlton (@thekidlaroi) August 1, 2021

Back home, ‘F*ck Love (Savage)’ took out the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart in February, making LAROI the youngest Australian solo artist in history to do so.

‘F*ck Love’ was given four stars from NME upon its release, praising LAROI for “showing off his extensive musicality and emotional depth on this promising debut”.