The Kid LAROI reacts to ‘Stay’ hitting Number One on the Billboard Hot 100: “I. FUCKIN. LOVE. YOU. ALL.”

The Kid LAROI has peaked at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Stay’, a collaboration with Justin Bieber that LAROI dropped last month.

The achievement makes LAROI the first Australian-born solo male to top the chart since Rick Springfield with ‘Jessie’s Girl’ more than four decades ago.

He shared the news on Instagram with a statement shouting out fellow locals Sahxl, BLESSED, OneFour and Youngn Lipz.

“This is not only a big moment for me, but a really big moment for Australia,” LAROI shared in his post.

“Growing up all I ever wanted to do was “make it big” in America and show everyone what we have to offer. it’s been a while since I’ve been back home because of COVID but truuust me I been there in spirit lol.”

He also celebrated the accomplishment on Twitter, where he shared a much more succinct expression of excitement: “I. FUCKIN. LOVE. YOU. ALL. WHAT THE MF.”

During a livestream that took place shortly thereafter, LAROI revealed to fans that he’d been quarantining after he and his partner contracted COVID-19. While he was describing his situation, however, LAROI received a text informing him that he had fully recovered from the virus.

Take a look at a clip from the livestream below:

A Short Story 😭 pic.twitter.com/tt5DMPkS2B — The Kid LAROI Updates (@thekidlaroii) August 9, 2021

Last week, LAROI topped the Billboard 200 albums chart with his debut mixtape ‘F*ck Love’, after its third incarnation, ‘F*ck Love 3: Over You’ was released in July.

It was initially released on July 23 as a seven-track add-on to the original mixtape, although he swiftly followed it up with an expanded edition four days later, adding an additional six tracks. Altogether, ‘F*ck Love’ now contains 35 songs.

The accomplishment makes 17-year-old LAROI the youngest artist to take out the top spot since 2019, when Billie Eilish debuted at Number One with ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’. Back home, ‘F*ck Love (Savage)’ took out the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart in February, making LAROI the youngest Australian solo artist in history to do so.

NME gave the first edition of ‘F*ck Love’ a four-star review upon release, writing that LAROI “shows off his extensive musicality and emotional depth on this promising debut”.