The Kid LAROI returns to Waterloo, surprises fans by taking over McDonald’s drive-thru

The Kid LAROI has returned to his home of Waterloo in Sydney, making a donation to a local youth centre and surprising fans by handing out orders at a McDonald’s over the weekend.

The rapper, who is now based in Los Angeles, is back in the country ahead of the Australian leg of his End of the World tour, which kicks off at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena this Thursday and Friday (May 26 and 27) before continuing to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane. He’ll also appear in Hobart next month as part of this year’s Dark Mofo program.

As NITV reports, LAROI stopped by the Fact Three Youth Service in Waterloo, taking photos with local community and making a $100,000 donation to the organisation. One parent of a child who attended the youth service told NITV the community “couldn’t be more proud” of the rapper, saying that he hadn’t “forgot where he came from”.

Additionally, the rapper surprised customers at a McDonald’s in Waterloo on Sunday (May 22) by handing out orders from the drive-thru window and also spending approximately an hour in the restaurant meeting fans.

Last week, it was announced that LAROI will be the first-ever Australian artist to take part in McDonald’s’ Famous Orders series, which has previously included tie-ins with BTS and Travis Scott. The order is available at McDonald’s restaurants across the country or through its app from May 26.

Last month, LAROI returned with his first new music this year, a single titled ‘Thousand Miles’ that followed on from his 2021 mega-hit ‘Stay’ with Justin Bieber.