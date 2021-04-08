The Kid LAROI says he wants to explore country music

The Kid LAROI has opened up about his ambitions for his music career after a hugely successful 2020, including expressing his desire to explore country music.

Speaking to Billboard, The Kid LAROI – real name Charlton Howard – claimed that he feels no need to label himself with any particular genre or artist type.

“I don’t tie myself to any label – I just tie myself to being an artist making music,” he said.

“Whatever genre that comes out, comes out. I’m open to everything. I’d like to explore the country element.”

Billboard also spoke to Ned Monahan, Spotify’s head of global hits, who said that Howard’s willingness to explore other genres isn’t surprising.

“In 2021, every artist is an amalgamation of a variety of different genres,” Monahan said.

“LAROI is a perfect example of that. That means whenever there’s a song that makes more sense for one space versus another, we’re going to actively go after that audience and try to bring them in.”

The Kid LAROI’s taste for genres outside of rap has become more evident in recent months. He appeared alongside Justin Bieber on ‘Unstable’, a track taken from the pop artist’s new album ‘Justice’. He also recently shared a piano-driven cover of Drake‘s 2011 track ‘Shot For Me’.

Back in February, the 17-year-old artist made history as ‘F*ck Love (Savage)’ topped the ARIA Album Chart, making him the youngest Australian solo artist to do so.

He’s also earned a legion of famous fans, including Elton John who recently told him that he is “gonna be one of the biggest artists in the whole wide world”.