The Kid LAROI takes light-hearted aim at ex-manager Scooter Braun in TikTok teaser of new single

The Kid LAROI has referenced his former manager, Scooter Braun, in a new TikTok promoting his forthcoming single, ‘Thousand Miles’.

The rapper – real name Charlton Howard – has posted frequent TikTok teasers of the single, which is set to arrive April 22, throughout the week. Now, in a new video posted April 13, Howard shared another snippet from the single, asking fans to share their “last mistake” set to that audio.

For his own example of his last mistake, set to the refrain, “Here goes another mistake I know I’m gon’ make, I know I’m gon’ make tonight“, Howard cycled through photos of Braun.

Howard first started working with Braun and SB Projects last year, just ahead of the release of ‘Stay’, his collaborative single with Justin Bieber. Less than four months after joining, Howard left SB Projects and Braun in September due to undisclosed reasons, moving to Adam Leber’s Rebel Management.

A statement issued by Braun at the time said: “Laroi is a brilliant artist, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best. I’m proud of the historic success we had together in our short time – I am rooting for him always, and he knows that.”

Last November, Howard confirmed the end of his ‘F*ck Love’ era, sharing a music video for the song ‘Still Chose You’, featuring Mustard. The song was the third instalment from the ‘F*ck Love’ mixtape.

This June, the artist will embark on rescheduled UK and Europe tour dates, as part of his first ever world tour.