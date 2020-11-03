The Kid LAROI teases new release ‘Savage’ for this Friday

The Kid LAROI has taken to Twitter to tease a new release for this Friday (November 6).

The 17-year-old rapper tweeted “#SAVAGE” with the date November 6 and a purple devil emoji this morning (November 3), and followed it with a call to rally his fans to join the hashtag.

“I NEED ALL THE FAM TO TWEET #SAVAGE AND LET EVERYONE KNOW WHAT FUCKING TIME IT ISSSSSSSSS. takeover!!!!! I love u,” he said.

The tease comes just days after The Kid LAROI appeared on OneFour’s latest single ‘My City’, taken from the group’s forthcoming EP ‘Against All Odds’.

The Kid LAROI’s debut mixtape ‘Fuck Love’ was nominated for the J Awards’ 2020 Australian Album Of The Year yesterday, running against Miiesha, Tame Impala, Alice Ivy, Ball Park Music, Gordi, DMA’S, JK-47, Lime Cordiale and Spacey Jane.

He’s also up for 3 ARIA Awards at the forthcoming 2020 ceremony – ‘Best Male Artist’, ‘Breakthrough Artist’ and ‘Best Hip-Hop Release’ and is one of five Aussie artists up for the ‘Best Australian Act’ at the MTV EMAs, alongside the likes of Baker Boy and Tones And I.

The Kid LAROI followed up ‘Fuck Love’ with a single earlier this month, ‘So Done’, produced by Omar Fedi and fellow Sydneysider Khaled Rohaim.