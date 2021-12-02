The Kid LAROI, Tones And I and more dominate Spotify’s Australian end-of-year charts

The Kid LAROI and Tones And I are just some of the Australian artists that had a huge impact on Spotify’s Australian end-of-year charts for 2021.

LAROI appears the most by far, with his Justin Bieber collaboration ‘Stay’ being Australia’s most-streamed song by a local artist on the platform. In addition, LAROI’s solo tracks ‘Without You’ and ‘So Done’ appear at #2 and #4 respectively on the same list.

‘Stay’ and ‘Without You’ also made the top 5 of most-streamed songs by Australian listeners overall, coming in at #3 and #5 respectively.

The rapper, who was Australia’s most-streamed local artist and fifth most-streamed artist overall, also made a global impact with ‘Stay’. The single ranked as the third most-streamed track on Spotify around the world.

The rapper’s debut mixtape, ‘F*CK LOVE’, was also the third most-streamed full-length release in Australia, following Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut album ‘SOUR’ and Ed Sheeran‘s latest ‘=’. ‘F*CK LOVE’ was also the most-streamed release by an Australian artist.

Elsewhere, Masked Wolf and Tones And I also make appearances in the most-streamed Australian songs by local artists on Spotify, with Wolf’s ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ and Tones’ ‘Fly Away’ having the third-most and fifth-most streams respectively. However, neither artist appeared in the top end of the most-streamed Australian artist list – The Wiggles, Hilltop Hoods, AC/DC and Flume all rounded out the top 5 under LAROI.

Including international artists, Glass Animals had the most-streamed song in Australia with ‘Heat Waves’, after the track took out triple j’s Hottest 100 at the beginning of the year. Taylor Swift topped the most-streamed artist list in Australia, with Bieber, Drake and Sheeran all appearing before LAROI at #5.

Apple Music released its own end-of-year charts earlier this week, with LAROI again dominating. ‘F*CK LOVE’ was the most streamed full-length release in Australia all year, while his track ‘Without You’ was the most Shazamed. It, along with ‘So Done’, appeared in the top 10 most-streamed songs on Apple Music in the country as well.

However, Masked Wolf’s ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ earned more Shazams globally than any other song throughout 2021, with the viral song being Shazamed almost 12 million times.