The Kid LAROI, Tones and I and Vance Joy among the list of most heard songs on Australian radio in 2021

The Kid LAROI, Tones and I and Vance Joy have been named as some of the country’s most heard musicians on Australian radio in 2021. Read the full list below.

The list, as reported by The Music Network based on statistics from Radiomonitor, tracked last year’s radio airplay across the country’s metro and regional commercial stations, some community channels, and triple j, listing five Australian artists among its 40 entries.

The Kid LAROI’s ‘Without You’ and the Justin Bieber-assisted ‘Stay’ claimed the top spot and fourth place respectively, while Tones and I’s ‘Fly Away’ closed-out Australia’s top ten presence at eighth place. Elsewhere, Vance Joy nabbed the fifteenth spot for ‘Missing Piece’, which was the lead single for his 2022 album, ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’.

Meanwhile, Dean Lewis’ ‘Falling Up’, lifted from the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming sophomore album, was Australian radio’s 25th most heard song. Melbourne-based DJ Jolyon Petch, who last year remastered Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 track ‘Dreams’, took fourth place for the Reigan Derry-assisted remix.

Australian musicians were outmatched by the list’s largely international entrants, with Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Dua Lipa each placing two or more songs within the top 40. Also dominating the airwaves were fellow powerhouses Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and The Weeknd, the last of whom closed-out the list with his track ‘Blinding Lights’, which was released back in 2019.

Four artists from the list’s Australian cohort were also nominated for an APRA Award in 2021. At the ceremony, Vance Joy’s ‘Missing Piece’ and Tones and I’s ‘Fly Away’ won Most Performed Alternative Work and Most Performed Pop Work respectively, while The Kid LAROI’s ‘Stay’ won Song of the Year, later placing second on triple j’s Hottest 100 in January.

Discussing ‘Stay’ in an interview with NME last year, The Kid LAROI said “it was probably the most organic way of making a song…We didn’t plan for the song to happen. We never planned a studio session or anything like that, so it was crazy,” the rapper said.

The 40 most heard songs on Australian radio in 2021 were:

1 – The Kid LAROI – ‘Without You’

2 – Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

3 – Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’

4 – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

5 – Banners – ‘Someone To You’

6 – Jolyon Petch – ‘Dreams’

7 – Tiësto – ‘The Business’

8 – Tones And I – ‘Fly Away’

9 – Sigala x James Arthur – ‘Lasting Lover’

10 – Jason Derulo x Nuka – ‘Love Not War (The Tampa Beat)’

11 – Doja Cat feat. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

12 – Elton John & Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart’

13 – Joel Corry x MNEK – ‘Head & Heart’

14 – 24kGoldn feat. iann dior – ‘Mood’

15 – Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’

16 – Olivia Rodrigo – ‘good 4 u’

17 – Dua Lipa – ‘We’re Good’

18 – ATB x Topic x A7S – ‘Your Love (9PM)’

19 – Joel Corry x RAYE x David Guetta – ‘Bed’

20 – Pink + Willow Sage Hart – ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’

21 – The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’

22 – Tate McRae – ‘you broke me first’

23 – Tom Grennan – ‘Little Bit Of Love’

24 – Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon – ‘Peaches’

25 – Dean Lewis – ‘Falling Up’

26 – Dua Lipa – ‘Levitating’

27 – Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers’

28 – Taylor Swift – ‘willow’

29 – Jason Derulo – ‘Take You Dancing’

30 – Justin Bieber – ‘Anyone’

31 – Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

32 – Ava Max – ‘My Head & My Heart’

33 – Justin Wellington feat. Small Jam – ‘Iko Iko (My Bestie)’

34 – Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman – ‘Friday’

35 – Marshmello x Jonas Brothers – ‘Leave Before You Love Me’

36 – Miley Cyrus – ‘Midnight Sky’

37 – Justin Bieber – ‘Hold On’

38 – Topic feat. A7S – ‘Breaking Me’

39 – Pink – ‘All I Know So Far’

40 – The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’