The Kid Laroi teases ‘Too Much’ with BTS’ Jungkook

The Kid Laroi has teased an upcoming collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook that appears to be titled ‘Too Much’.

The Australian last released new music in April with the single ‘Where Does Your Spirit Go?’ and is expected to share his long-awaited debut album ‘The First Time’ in November.

Over the last few days, The Kid Laroi has begun teasing what seems to be his next single, hinting that he has worked with BTS’ Jungkook on the track.

Last week, he shared a video of Central Cee – who could also feature on the song – tattooing the words “Too Much” on his leg. On Saturday (October 5), he shared a selfie taken on a plane with the caption: “Was it too much?” Seen beside him in the photo was a Funko Pop! figure of Jungkook.

Now, The Kid Laroi has shared a photo of himself with the BTS singer, captioned, “Me & JK” alongside a series of emojis including the black arrow with “soon” written underneath. A link the post takes you to a website for “Too Much Magazine”, which teases an announcement coming on October 10.

In March, the artist responded to Juice WRLD’s name being removed from the artwork for the pair’s joint cover of Kim Petras’ ‘Remind Me’. “I had NOTHING to do with this & had no idea it was a thing until now,” The Kid Laroi explained on Twitter at the time. “I’ve hit the label and asked them to change it back.. I’m sorry & genuinely have no clue why it was changed without my permission.”

Meanwhile, Jungkook is preparing to release his own debut solo album, ‘Golden’. The record will arrive on November 3 and will be followed later that month by the singer’s first solo concert in Seoul on November 20.

In the run-up to ‘Golden’, Jungkook has shared two singles – July’s UK garage-mining ‘Seven’, which featured an appearance from Latto, and last month’s Jack Harlow-featuring ‘3D’.