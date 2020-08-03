The Kid Laroi’s ‘F*CK LOVE’ has debuted in the Billboard 200 Top 10

South Sydney rapper The Kid Laroi has made history this week, with his debut mixtape ‘F*CK LOVE’ debuting in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Twitter account @chartdata has shared that ‘F*CK LOVE’ debuted at #8 on the charts, with 40,000 units sold. The #1 spot was taken by Taylor Swift with ‘Folklore’, selling 840,000 units.

Billboard 200: #8(new) @thekidlaroi, F*CK LOVE 40,000 [49.39 million streams]. — chart data (@chartdata) August 2, 2020

Advertisement

Laroi shared the news on Twitter, saying “I love you family. Forever.”

“This is more than I could of [sic] ever asked for.”

40k first week, #8 on Billboard. I love you family. Forever. This is more than I could of ever asked for. I really can’t thank you enough. Wow. 🥺❤️. — charlton (real emo thug) (@thekidlaroi) August 2, 2020

This makes Laroi the first Australian-born rapper to have a project debut in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 since Iggy Azalea debuted at #3 in 2014 with her debut album ‘The New Classic’. The rapper is only 16 years old.

Laroi also recently made his debut in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with his appearance on his late friend and mentor Juice WRLD‘s posthumous album ‘Legends Never Die’. The song ‘Hate The Other Side’, which also features Marshmello and Polo G, peaked at #10 the week after its release before dropping to #36.

In Australia, ‘F*CK LOVE* debuted at #3 on the ARIA Albums Chart, under ‘Folklore’ at #1 and Cub Sport‘s ‘Like Nirvana’ at #2.

Advertisement

In a review of the mixtape, NME said that, “LAROI knows how to turn heartbreak into great music, just like his idol.

“Showing off his extensive musicality and emotional depth, The Kid LAROI is proof that the next generation are ready, willing and able to bring something new to the table.”