The Kid LAROI cancels Melbourne show last minute after falling ill

The Kid LAROI was set to kick off his first of two sold-out Melbourne shows last night (June 3), but cancelled at the last minute after falling ill.

LAROI didn’t appear on stage for his 9pm AEST performance time, with punters being informed more than half an hour later that the rapper was sick, and the show would not be going ahead.

He shared a statement on Instagram stories later that night, writing: “Melbourne – to say I’m sorry is an understatement. I woke up this morning feeling really sick. I immediately took a covid test and it came back negative. I got to the arena and took another covid test – it came back negative again so I went out and did the sound check.”

LAROI went on to explain that his condition went downhill during the course of the day, and expressed his remorse at being unable to perform that night.

“I promise you with all my heart that I gave everything in me to try and get up on that stage tonight,” he wrote. “This is my first ever tour and I absolutely hate that I’ve had to do this, especially so last minute … but at the end of the day I have to put my health first and I would be lying to you if I told you I was okay to come up and perform for you.”

Read his full statement below.

As per the Ticketmaster website, a new date for the show is being worked through and will be confirmed as soon as possible.

No updates have been issued at the time of writing on whether tonight’s (June 4) second sold-out Melbourne show will be going ahead.

On Thursday night (June 2), LAROI made a special surprise appearance at Melbourne club night Lucky Thursdays, during which he performed his Justin Bieber collaboration ‘Stay’ to a screaming crowd.

The rapper kicked off the Australian leg of his End of the World tour in Sydney on May 26, which coincided with National Sorry Day. The Gamilaraay rapper – whose great-great grandfather was part of the Stolen Generation – took the time to acknowledge the date during his set, saying: “It’s National Sorry Day today. An incredibly important day when we pay respect and salute the struggle and pain of the Stolen Generation, ladies and gentlemen.”

“It’s also a day for every single one of us as Australians to reflect on how we can all play a part in closing the gap and coming together as one. I want you all to keep that in mind as this show goes on.”

The following night, May 27, LAROI was joined onstage by Mount Druitt drill group ONEFOUR, where they performed their collaborative 2020 single ‘My City’. LAROI then stepped away from the mic momentarily, while ONEFOUR played ‘Shanks And Shivs’ and ‘Spot The Difference’.