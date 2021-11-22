The Killers add Melbourne show to 2022 Australian tour

The Killers have announced an extra Melbourne show for their upcoming ‘Imploding The Mirage’ tour.

With their first Melbourne show on December 13, 2022 completely sold out, the band have now added another gig on December 14 at Rod Laver Arena. Tickets for the new show go on sale this Friday (November 26) through Ticketek.

The Australian and New Zealand leg of The Killers’ tour includes stops in Auckland, Christchurch, Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney. As part of the Aussie concert series A Day On The Green, The Killers will play outdoor shows in wineries around the country, including the Hunter Valley, Mt Duneed Estate and Barossa Valley.

The Killers released ‘Imploding The Mirage’, their sixth studio album, in August last year. NME gave the record five stars upon its arrival, describing it as “another dazzling statement of ultra-modern pomp, and one arguably even more in step with new generations of alt-rock”.

Since releasing ‘Imploding The Mirage’, The Killers have followed up with their 2021 album ‘Pressure Machine’. It was given four stars from NME, writing that “not only is it a project we may never have heard otherwise, but a deeply satisfying entry into their catalogue”.