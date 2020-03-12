The Killers announce Aussie tour, release new single ‘Caution’

The Killers have announced an Australian headline tour set to begin in November.

In celebration of their forthcoming sixth studio album, ‘Imploding The Mirage’, the Las Vegas rock band will set out on a four-date tour of the country beginning in Brisbane on Wednesday November 11. This will be the band’s first appearances here since their sold-out arena tour in 2018.

Self-produced by the band alongside engineer Shawn Everett, a press statement said the new album is “heavily influenced by the likes of Kate Bush, Peter Gabriel, Bruce Springsteen and New Order”.

The Killers brought on some featured artists for the new album, including kd lang and The War On Drugs frontman Adam Granduciel.

Coinciding with the tour announcement the band have released a brand new single today (March 13) ‘Caution’.

‘Imploding THe Mirage’ is the follow up to 2017’s ‘Wonderful Wonderful’, which peaked at number one on both the ARIA and Billboard album charts.

When The Killers first hit the scene in 2004 their debut album ‘Hot Fuss’, featuring hit singles ‘Mr. Brightside’ and ‘Somebody Told Me’, drew the band international acclaim and widespread success, selling over 25 million copies of the album to date.

‘Imploding The Mirage’ is out Friday May 29 via Universal Music Australia.

Tickets for The Killers’ Imploding The Mirage tour are on sale Monday March 23.

Brisbane, Entertainment Centre (November 11)

Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (14)

Perth, RAC Arena (18)

Melbourne, AAMI Park (21)