The Killers announce new single ‘Your Side Of Town’

The Killers have announced they are releasing a new single, ‘Your Side Of Town’ later this week.

The song, which is out this Friday (August 25), comes after the band teased an ambiguous new black and white video featuring a dancer dressed in carnival-style attire in the desert yesterday (August 21).

Now, the band have taken to social media to confirm it is indeed their new single which you can pre-save here and shared the artwork.

They wrote: “Hello everyone, with much excitement we present you with Your Side of Town. It’s got the ghosts of a lot of synth music that inspired us over the years. And yet somehow feels completely our own. Now it’s yours! Turn it up.”

The song will mark the first new material from The Killers since their one-off 2022 single ‘Boy’.

Speaking to NME about ‘Boy’ at Mad Cool festival in Madrid last year, frontman Brandon Flowers said it was “the song that took me back home” and was “sort of the impetus for writing [2021 album] ‘Pressure Machine’.”

He went on: “What’s interesting is that it just didn’t make it onto the record – but its absence is not a reflection of the quality of the song. It was an aesthetic decision to keep it off the record.”

Drummer Ronnie Vannucci added that it was “a different complexion”, while Flowers said there was “an optimism to it”. He elaborated: “It’s in the dust, it’s in the gutter, and it’s looking at the stars. It’s writing in more of a new wave vehicle.”

Asked whether they were writing more new material, Flowers said they had been sending ideas “back and forth” and talking with their producers.

As for a new album, Flowers shared: “The full record will probably be early next year, but there will definitely be more releases this year.”

The Killers’ last album, ‘Pressure Machine‘, came out in 2021. In a four-star review, NME described it as a “fascinating, character-driven homecoming”, adding: “After two decades of bombast, the band’s contemplative concept album finds frontman Brandon Flowers reconnecting with his roots.”