The Killers announce ‘Pressure Machine’ deluxe edition and new live film

The Killers have announced details of the expanded, deluxe edition of their 2021 album ‘Pressure Machine’.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Imploding The Mirage’ originally arrived back in August, charting at Number One in the UK in its first week.

The Killers will now release a new edition of ‘Pressure Machine’ on March 25 via EMI, which will feature newly-realised and reimagined versions of select songs from the album that were co-produced by the band with Shawn Everett and Foxygen‘s Jonathan Rado.

Advertisement

Such tracks as ‘West Hills’, ‘Runaway Horses’ (which was originally a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers) and ‘The Getting By’ will be reworked for the new release.

The Killers have also announced that on Monday (March 21) they will debut Notes From A Quiet Town, a new live film that will air exclusively on Facebook. You can watch a trailer for the film above.

Notes From A Quiet Town, which will feature three stripped-back live performances by the band, was shot in frontman Brandon Flowers’ hometown of Nephi, Utah, and also includes a host of stories from Nephi locals.

The Killers will tour in the UK and Ireland in May and June. You can see the band’s upcoming live dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

Advertisement

May

24 – Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster

26 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

28 – Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry

30 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

June

1 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

3 – Emirates Stadium, London

4 – Emirates Stadium, London

6 – The Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk

7 – The Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk

9 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

11 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

14 – Malahide Castle, Dublin

15 – Malahide Castle, Dublin