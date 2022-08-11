Watch The Killers’ cinematic new video for ‘Boy’

The Killers have shared the cinematic new video for their recent single ‘Boy’ – you can watch the clip below.

The band debuted the track, which was officially released last week, at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid last month. According to frontman Brandon Flowers, it “was the song that took me back home, and was sort of the impetus for writing [2021 album] ‘Pressure Machine’”.

“There’s an optimism to it,” Flowers told NME about ‘Boy’ last month. “It’s in the dust, it’s in the gutter, and it’s looking at the stars. It’s writing in more of a new wave vehicle.”

The Killers have now shared the official video for ‘Boy’, which stars Flowers, guitarist Dave Keuning and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr., who are seen in various shots together performing the song.

That footage is interspersed with shots of a young cowboy riding a white horse across desert plains. You can watch The Killers’ video for ‘Boy’ below.

Flowers also revealed to NME last month that the band have been working on their next album, with material set to be released later this year.

“We just had a few days off and Stuart [Price, producer] came and visited us on the road,” he told NME. “We’re sending things back and forth, and ideas. I’m talking with Shawn Everett [producer] too, and it’s nice to have that combo.”

He added: “You will hear singles this year. The full record will probably be early next year, but there will definitely be more releases this year.”