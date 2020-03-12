The Killers share rousing new single ‘Caution’ and announce details of ‘Imploding The Mirage’

The Killers have shared their new single ‘Caution’ and announced release details of their anticipated new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’.

Having been teasing the record for months, the Las Vegas rock veterans have now confirmed that their sixth record will be released on May 29.

Recorded in Utah, Vegas and LA and self-produced in conjunction with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, ‘Imploding The Mirage’ features guest spots from former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, as well as kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel of War On Drugs, Blake Mills, and Lucius.

Buckingham lends a guitar solo to launch single ‘Caution’, which is an arena-ready dose of emotive Americana and vivid romanticism. Check it out below.

“We’ve been in Utah doing it,” Flowers told NME last year about the new album. “That’s where I fell in love with music for the first time; so it’s interesting to be there again and hear some of that music with the geography matching the sensation.

“Some of that stuff is starting to resurface and a lot of that had to do with synthesiser music. It’s always been part of our DNA but it’s definitely creeping up.”

Speaking to NME just before Glastonbury, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr added: “I wouldn’t call this a concept album, but we’re starting to see the threads of a concept, and we’re having fun with it. I don’t wanna say for sure what the concept is, but I’d say this is more fun, a little bit more up and I love that. I like dark records too. It’s just been Brandon and I… we’ve been having fun with the fact that we don’t have our guitar player, we don’t have our bass player with us, so it sounds different.” Advertisement He continued: “There are messages still but it’s a little bit more fun and grateful sounding. Grateful for where we are. There are tons of bands and musicians in this place and we are very grateful for being a band nearly twenty years in, making records. We’re not taking it for granted and this record sounds like that.” Meanwhile, the band’s upcoming UK and Ireland stadium tour dates are below. 26/5/20 DONCASTER, UK @ KEEPMOAT STADIUM

28/5/20 FALKIRK, SCOTLAND, UK @ THE FALKIRK STADIUM

30/5/20 MANCHESTER, UK @ EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD

1/6/20 NORWICH, UK @ CARROW ROAD STADIUM

3/6/20 SOUTHAMPTON, UK @ ST MARY’S STADIUM

5/6/20 LONDON, UK @ EMIRATES STADIUM

6/6/20 LONDON, UK @ EMIRATES STADIUM

9/6/20 BRISTOL, UK @ ASHTON GATE STADIUM

11/6/20 COVENTRY, UK @ RICOH STADIUM

13/6/20 MIDDLESBROUGH, UK @ RIVERSIDE STADIUM