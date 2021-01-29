The Killers share new song ‘C’est La Vie’ from deluxe edition of ‘Imploding The Mirage’

The Killers have shared unreleased track ‘C’est La Vie’ from the new deluxe edition of their acclaimed 2020 album ‘Imploding The Mirage‘. Check it below.

‘C’est La Vie’ adds more of a lilt and carefree bounce to the cosmic Americana sound and feel of ‘Imploding The Mirage’, but finds frontman Brandon Flowers in his full vividly poetic flow as he sings “it’s not about how you get lost, it’s what you do to find the trail, sometimes you’re Ahab, and sometimes you’re the whale“.

The new song comes from the sessions for their last album, which today receives the deluxe edition treatment and now comes with added stripped down versions of the singles ‘Blowback’ and ‘Caution’ – performed with one acoustic and the other in ‘Wasatch Style’, respectively. Check out all three tracks below.

Advertisement

This comes as Killers fans await news of yet another album. The band confirmed news on the record last year, with Flowers telling NME that it “might be even better” than ‘Imploding The Mirage’. Since then, they’ve shared a potential tracklist and a snippet of new music as well as footage that shows guitarist Dave Keuning back with the band, after sitting out of studio sessions for the previous record.

“Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are,” Flowers told NME after the completion of ‘Imploding The Mirage’.

Advertisement

“We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [Jonathon, producer] Rado and Shawn [Everett, producer]. We did a week in Northern California.”

Flowers continued: “I had a lot of time on my hands. Before I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.”