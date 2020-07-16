The Killers have confirmed that their next album, ‘Imploding The Mirage’, will arrive next month.

The sixth record from the Las Vegas band will be released on August 21 via EMI and is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.

Produced in conjunction with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, the latest effort from the Brandon Flowers-led band was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Park City, Utah.

It also features an array of star-studded guests, including the likes of Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel (War On Drugs), Blake Mills and Lucius.

The band shared news of the new album on Instagram, writing: “COVID-19 monkey wrenched us. But we preserved. Folks, mark your calendars.”

The release comes after The Killers first teased the record with the single ‘Caution’ earlier this year, which saw them heading back into synth-rock territory.

The track was then followed by ‘Fire & Bone‘ and most recently ‘My Own Soul’s Warning‘, which the band have debuted the video for. Check that out below.

Today also sees The Killers confirming the postponement of their remaining 2020 tour dates across America and Australia due to coronavirus.

“As so many of us have come to realise during the Covid-19 pandemic, the idea that we would be returning to ‘normal’ is farther along in the future than we initially thought,” the band said.

“With that in mind, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our planned North American and Australian tour dates slated for the Fall.

“The safety of our fans and families is of the utmost importance to us always. We

want nothing more to hit the road and play these songs for you and when the time is right, we will do just that! Be safe and be healthy. We appreciate you.”

The Killers will return to the UK to play a string of rescheduled stadium shows in 2021.