The Killers’ Dave Keuning announces solo album ‘A Mild Case of Everything’

The Killers‘ Dave Keuning has announced details of his new solo LP ‘A Mild Case of Everything’, as well as sharing new track ‘Ends Of The Earth’.

The self-titled second LP from the Killers guitarist is set to arrive on June 25 and features a selection of tracks that he had initially written as potential offerings for the band.

“Quite a few of these songs were shown to the Killers and, for whatever reason, not used,” he told Rolling Stone.

“And so I used them. I just didn’t want to hold onto some of them any longer because I’m not getting any younger. I wanted to finish them.”

Listen to ‘Ends Of The Earth’ below.

Keuning recorded the album at his San Diego home studio and explains that it draws inspiration from Eighties acts like Depeche Mode and the Cars.

You can check out the track-listing in full below.

‘From Stardust’ ‘Ends of the Earth’ ‘The Fountain’ ‘Time and Fury’ ‘Bad Instincts’ ‘No One Is Calling You A Liar’ ‘Hangman On The Ocean’ ‘On The Ground’ ‘Peace And Love’ ‘Don’t Poke The Bear’ ‘We All Go Home’ ‘What Do Ya Want From Me’ ‘World’s On Fire’ ‘Lost Cause Holiday’ ‘You Can Stay’ ‘Shake Well’

Meanwhile, The Killers recently confirmed they have finished work on their new album, with the follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed ‘Imploding The Mirage’ “coming this year”.

“I mean it’s finished, yeah. We’re basically in the mastering phase,” said Brandon Flowers. “It will come out this year.

“We were hoping for an early summer release, but the vinyl manufacturing companies are all inundated with the artists who held their albums back because of COVID. Now they’re all trying to get their albums out and are making this push. We want to release everything simultaneously, so we’re running into a wall.”