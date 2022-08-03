The Killers to headline Adelaide 500 concert series

The Killers have been announced to be headlining the live music program for the Adelaide 500 Supercars race this December.

The three-day concert series will be held at the Adelaide Parklands Street Circuit (the same location as the Adelaide 500 itself), and will conclude on Sunday December 4 with The Killers’ first performance in Adelaide since 2018. The last time they toured in the South Australian capital was in support of their fifth album, ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.

Other acts set to perform as part of the post-race concert series include Lime Cordiale, The Presets, Jimmy Barnes, Icehouse, Baker Boy and Teenage Joans. Tickets for all events are on sale here.

“This is a big win for music fans but also for the events and live music sectors, with three nights of concerts delivering much-needed work and breathing more life back into these vital industries,” commented SA Premier Peter Malinauskas.

This year’s Adelaide 500 will see the motor racing event take place for the first time since 2020. In October of that year, it was announced that the South Australian Tourism Commission had withdrawn support for the event, leading to a hiatus.

The Killers’ Adelaide 500 performance will coincide with their forthcoming Australian tour, which will kick off at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Tuesday November 29. The band will play arenas in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney in December, as well as editions of A Day On The Green in the Barossa Valley, Geelong and Hunter Valley.

The upcoming run will mark the band’s first Australian tour since they released their last two albums, 2020’s ‘Imploding The Mirage’ and last year’s ‘Pressure Machine’. In a four-star review of the latter, NME called the album “a fascinating, character-driven record”.

Last Friday (July 29), The Killers played their first Australian show in four years – a private event for employees of Australian lending corporation Liberty Financial at Melbourne’s Reunion Park. The band played an 11-track set of hits like ‘Mr. Brightside’, ‘Somebody Told Me’, ‘When You Were Young’ and ‘Smile Like You Mean It’.