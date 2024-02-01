The Killers, Måneskin, Tyla and many more complete Mad Cool 2024 line-up

Mad Cool have announced the final artists completing the 2024 line-up, including The Killers, Måneskin and Tyla. Check it out below.

Next year’s edition of the long-running festival will run between July 10 and 13, and see the event return to the Villaverde site in Madrid.

Previously announced headliners include Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam and Bring Me The Horizon, as well as other artists such as The Smashing Pumpkins, Garbage, Janelle Monáe, Nothing But Thieves, Tom Odell and more.

Now, organisers for the Spanish festival have revealed the final run of artists completing the line-up for 2024.

As part of the new announcement, The Killers will be joining Avril Lavigne and Bring Me The Horizon as the headliners for the final night of the four-day event (Saturday, July 13), following on from their mammoth shows at Reading & Leeds festival last Summer.

The Friday instalment (July 12) now sees Italian rockers Måneskin added to the bill, joining Sum 41, Jessie Ware, Tom Morello and more. Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter Rema has also been added as a new addition.

Other new artists revealed today (February 1) include Picture Parlor, who will play on the final night, Sexyy Red for the opening night and Nia Archives on Thursday, July 11.

For electronic music fans, the 2024 edition will also deliver a bigger installation than ever before with a 2MANYDJS DJ set. Check out the full line-up in the poster above.

Tickets are available now and can be found here.

As well as announcing the first names set to appear at next year’s instalment, the organisers at Mad Cool have also announced ways that it will be making improvements across the site to improve the overall attendee experience.

This includes a reduction in the number of stages, going from eight to six, as well as a general reduction in public capacity. These look to improve flows within the festival and reduce schedule conflicts and artist overlaps.

More drinking water stations, toilets and bracelet recharge points will also be implemented, as well as larger screens at each stage.

The 2023 edition of the festival saw performances from Robbie Williams, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Offspring, Nova Twins, Queens Of The Stone Age, The 1975 and more. Check out NME’s roundup of this year’s festival here.