The Killers mock Trump as they respond to Grammys snub: “We won the Grammys!”

The Killers have mocked Donald Trump‘s refusal to concede defeat in the U.S. presidential election, after failing to secure a single nod in the Grammy nominations.

The Las Vegas band missed out in yesterday’s nominations, having released their sixth album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ in August this year.

But they still managed to see the funny side by posting a tongue-in-cheek tweet that took inspiration from Donald Trump’s baseless claims of electoral fraud after he lost the U.S. election to Joe Biden.

“OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. WE WON THE GRAMMYS, GOT LOADS OF LEGAL VOTES,” they wrote on Twitter.

“BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. DOZENS OF BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!”

It follows similar claims from Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that he won the election, despite providing no evidence to back up his claims.

While ‘Imploding The Mirage’ may not have made the cut, the likes of Fontaines D.C., Grace Potter, Sturgill Simpson, Michael Kiwanuka and The Strokes all secured a nomination in the Best Rock album category.

History was also made in the Best Rock Performance category, where only female and female-fronted acts have been nominated for the first time in the ceremony’s history.

Made up of entirely solo women or female-fronted bands, nominees for Best Rock Performance include Fiona Apple for ‘Shameika’, Phoebe Bridgers for ‘Kyoto’, ‘The Steps’ by Haim, ‘Stay High’ by Brittany Howard, Grace Potter’s ‘Daylight’, and ‘Not’ by Big Thief, the band fronted by Adrienne Lenker.

The Weeknd, meanwhile, branded the Recording Academy “corrupt” after he failed to receive any nominations for the 2021 awards for his latest album, ‘After Hours’. Teyana Taylor is also unhappy, citing the all-male list for R&B album, and saying “all I see is dick in this category”.

Justin Bieber has taken exception to the ‘pop’ categorisation of his latest album ‘Changes’, writing: “‘Changes’ was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me.”