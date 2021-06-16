The Killers’ new album is coming in August and will be “very different”

The Killers’ “very different” next album is set for release in August, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. has revealed.

The arrival of the band’s follow-up to August 2020’s ‘Imploding the Mirage’ has already been teased this year, with frontman Brandon Flowers confirming back in April that they had finished recording.

Speaking in a new interview for the podcast Sarah Hagan Backstage, Vannucci has now revealed that The Killers are aiming to release their new album in August.

“[‘Imploding The Mirage’ was released] last August, we have another one coming out this August,” the drummer said (you can watch this discussion at the 43:00 mark below). “Well, weirdly enough, we had this stockpile of songs that were sort of orphans off of the last record, but we’re saving those for the next record.”

Vannucci continued by describing the new album as being “very different from the normal Killers stuff”.

“We instead made another record, which is a bit of a concept record and very different from the normal Killers stuff,” he said about their forthcoming LP.

“So we still have that stockpile [of songs] left, and we’re still writing more. It’s always good to have a few songs – or an album, even – lying around, just in case.”

The band confirmed news on the record last year, with frontman Brandon Flowers telling NME that it “might be even better” than ‘Imploding The Mirage’. Since then, they’ve shared a potential tracklist and a snippet of new music, as well as footage that shows guitarist Dave Keuning back with the band after sitting out of studio sessions for the previous record.

Anticipation is high for their seventh studio album, with the band having spent much of the last year talking it up – revealing that it’s been more heavily informed by the indie sounds he associates with his youth in Utah.

“Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are,” Flowers told NME after the completion of ‘Imploding The Mirage’.

“We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [Jonathon, producer] Rado and Shawn [Everett, producer]. We did a week in northern California.”

Flowers continued: “I had a lot of time on my hands. Before I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.”

The Killers released ‘Dustland’, their new collaboration with Bruce Springsteen, overnight. The track is a new duet rendition of the band’s 2009 single ‘A Dustland Fairytale’, which featured on their 2008 album ‘Day & Age’.

You can read NME‘s review of The Killers and Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dustland’ here.