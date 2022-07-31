The Killers play first Australian show in four years at private Melbourne event

The Killers have played their first Australian show in four years, appearing at a private corporate event in Melbourne.

As per Music Feeds, the American rock outfit arrived in the Victorian capital on Friday (July 29) for a one-off performance at Reunion Park. The private show was organised and attended by employees of Australian lending corporation Liberty Financial, as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

Footage captured at the event shows the band performing their 2004 hit ‘Mr. Brightside’, with frontman Brandon Flowers blowing the audience a kiss. Check it out below.

“Mr. Brightside” durante el evento privado para Liberty Services en Melbourne 🇦🇺 🎥 | yomafia_, benleemusic#TheKillers pic.twitter.com/Muxwj11Jn2 — The Killers Fans (@t_hekillersfan) July 29, 2022

They weren’t the only noteworthy band to play that night, with The Veronicas and Ben Lee also performing at the event. Sharing an image of himself with the Origliasso twins, Lee wrote: “Fun fact: none of us are actually named Veronica.”

The Killers will return to Australia later this year for an official run of shows, kicking off at Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on Tuesday November 29 and wrapping up at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Monday December 19.

They’ll also appear at the Geelong, Barossa Valley and Hunter Valley iterations of A Day On The Green as part of the run. Tickets for all tour dates can be found here.

They had initially announced a headline Australian tour for 2020, however, this was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later that same year they released their sixth studio album ‘Imploding The Mirage’, which earned a five-star review from NME.

It was swiftly followed by their 2021 LP offering ‘Pressure Machine’, which NME described as a “character-driven homecoming” in a four-star review.

“‘Pressure Machine’, their second record in the space of the year, is a fascinating, character-driven record,” wrote NME‘s Thomas Smith. “Where their last record reached celestial heights, lockdown brought frontman Brandon Flowers back down to earth, prompting a period of reflection of his origins.”