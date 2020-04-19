The Killers‘ Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. performed their 2003 hit ‘Mr. Brightside’ as part of the ‘One World: Together At Home’ live stream last night (April 18).

The lead singer and drummer, playing keyboard and guitar respectively, joined forces for the performance broadcast from a living room to thousands of fans watching online.

The performance was part of Global Citizen’s special coronavirus fundraiser event, which was lead by Lady Gaga and raised almost $128million (£102million).

Dozens of artists joined the cause last night including The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, and Taylor Swift while Beyoncé also joined the stream to make an emotional speech about the effects of the virus.

Also on the bill were Kacey Musgraves, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Christine And The Queens. Watch all the performances here.

Earlier this month Vannuci Jr. confirmed that The Killers’ UK stadium shows were postponed until 2021. The band were set to tour Britain in May.

The fate of the band’s subsequent run of US dates is still yet to be confirmed, however the group suspended ticket sales back in March.

Sharing a statement on social media, the band said: “The news is changing every hour around coronavirus,” and that they want their fans “to stay focused on prevention and remaining safe and cautious right now.”