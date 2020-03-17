The Killers postpone 2020 Australian tour ticket sales

The Killers have postponed all pre-sale and general ticket sales for the Australian leg of their ‘Imploding The Mirage’ tour.

The American rock outfit posted a photo on Instagram today (March 17) detailing their decision.

Australian fans are advised to join Frontier Touring’s waitlist for the latest information on when ticket sales will be available. The Las Vegas rock veterans also note that a portion of all ticket sales will go towards service industry workers impacted by the coronavirus.

“We are taking this personally”, the band wrote in their statement.

“Both we and our families have had these jobs, and our heart goes out to those affected.”

The band are slated to play in Brisbane, Sydney, Perth and Melbourne in November, in support of their sixth studio album, ‘Imploding The Mirage’, which will be released on Friday May 29.

After teasing fans about a new record for months on end, the band finally dropped a new single titled ‘Caution’ and an announcement of their biggest world tour yet. This will be The Killers’ first return since their 2018 Australasian tour, which included a massive ten sold-out arena shows.

‘Imploding The Mirage’ was recorded between Utah, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, and will feature former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, in addition to k.d. lang, Weyes Blood and The War On Drugs frontman Adam Granduciel.

Drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr told NME that he didn’t really view ‘Imploding The Mirage’ as a concept album.

“I don’t wanna say for sure what the concept is, but I’d say this is more fun, a little bit more up and I love that”, he says.

“There are tons of bands and musicians in this place and we are very grateful for being a band nearly twenty years in, making records. We’re not taking it for granted and this record sounds like that.”

The Killers’ ‘Imploding The Mirage’ Australian tour dates are:

Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre (November 11)

Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (14)

Perth, RAC Arena (18)

Melbourne, AAMI Park (21)