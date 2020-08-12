The Killers to release studio version of ‘Dying Breed’ this Friday

The Killers have announced they’ll release a studio version of ‘Dying Breed’ this Friday (August 14), having previously teased the track on livestreams.

The song is set to appear on the band’s forthcoming album ‘Imploding The Mirage’, which is set for release on August 21.

Posting on Twitter, the band wrote: “Friday, the highly anticipated ‘Dying Breed’ will finally be available to all.”

Friday, the highly anticipated “Dying Breed” will finally be available to all. pic.twitter.com/eKMCY3kn5b — The Killers (@thekillers) August 11, 2020

The sixth record from the Las Vegas band will be released on August 21 via EMI and is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.

Produced in conjunction with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, the latest effort from the Brandon Flowers-led band was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Park City, Utah.

It also features an array of star-studded guests, including the likes of Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel (War On Drugs), Blake Mills and Lucius.

The release of ‘My Soul’s Warning’ comes after The Killers first teased the record with the single ‘Caution’ earlier this year, which saw them heading back into synth-rock territory.

The track was then followed by ‘Fire & Bone‘ and ‘My Own Soul’s Warning‘.

The Killers will return to the UK to play a string of rescheduled stadium shows in 2021, which were postponed due to coronavirus.