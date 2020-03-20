The Killers unveil cinematic video for anthemic new single ‘Caution’

The Killers have released a video for brand new single ‘Caution’, taken from their upcoming album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ – watch it below.

The video is the first glimpse of a short film the band has made in conjunction with director Sing Lee, coming soon to Apple Music.

NME‘s Mark Beaumont said of the new track: “On ‘Caution’, the disco strut of ‘The Man’ and the inventive sensitivities of 2017’s ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ are set aside for a propulsive charge for the synth rock horizon, with Brandon Flowers once more out to make heroes of the downbeaten.

“‘Let me introduce you to the featherweight queen,” he sings. “She got Hollywood eyes but she can’t shoot what she sees/Her mama was a dancer and that’s all that she knew/‘Cause when you live in the desert it’s what pretty girls do.'”

Watch the video for ‘Caution’ below:

‘Imploding The Mirage’ is The Killers’ sixth studio album and is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Wonderful Wonderful’. Produced by the band with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, it’s the first Killers album to be written and recorded since the band left their hometown of Las Vegas.

Earlier this week, The Killers postponed the sale of tickets for their upcoming late summer/fall shows due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing a statement on social media, the band said the reason for the tickets not going on sale yet is because “the news is changing every hour around coronavirus,” and that they want their fans “to stay focused on prevention and remaining safe and cautious right now.”

Over the past week, a whole host of gigs and festivals have been cancelled or postponed due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, while this month’s SXSW in Austin is also off and the latest induction for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is being postponed.

Get details of every cancelled gig, festival and tour due to coronavirus – and how to get your ticket refund.