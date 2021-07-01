The Kite String Tangle and Woodes share new Tornado Club single, ‘Intuition’

Tornado Club – the duo of Woodes (aka Elle Graham) and The Kite String Tangle (aka Danny Harley) – have shared ‘Intuition’, the second single from their debut EP.

‘Intuition’ is the opening track on the duo’s ‘Reset’ EP, which is due for release on July 30 via ADA/Warner. It follows the single ‘Something Was Missing’, which landed back in May.



According to a press release issued today (July 1), ‘Intuition’ was written on the first day Graham and Harley had teamed up in the studio to work on ‘Reset’ – which also happened to be the day after Harley ended a relationship he’d been in for nearly a decade.

“It worked similar to therapy in a way,” he said. “It was kind of like processing it in real-time. It forces you to think and makes you more clear about how you’re feeling.”

Harley continued: “My relationship of almost ten years had literally just fallen apart, and Elle was supposed to come into the studio the next day. So I called her up and let her know where I was at, and we just decided to go ahead with it anyway.”

“We went into that not thinking we were going to release it,” Graham added. “It was just music as therapy or just talking it out.”

Tornado Club formed in secrecy back in 2019, with the pair continuing to work on the project remotely throughout the past year. To introduce their respective fans to the new project, Graham and Harley have produced a short-form documentary, which you can watch below:

Tornado Club isn’t the first time the duo have worked together, with Harley lending production to Woodes’ debut album ‘Crystal Ball’, which dropped last year.

In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Ali Shutler wrote, “Even within a cinematic album of otherworldly escape, Woodes still manages to create a powerfully intimate record that tackles both life and fantasy with a fierce resolve.”

2020 also saw the release of The Kite String Tangle’s second album ‘C()D3X’, the follow-up to his 2017 self-titled debut.