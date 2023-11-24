The KLF launch new ‘KLF Kare’ website and share remix

The KLF have launched a new website and shared a remix.

Entitled ‘KLF Kare’, the duo claim they are offering to “provide branding solutions to independently owned care homes” according to a statement.

The website also points to a new remix by Tony Thorpe, who is credited as an “additional performer” on the duo’s The White Room album, of Harry Nilsson‘s ‘Everybody’s Talkin’ At Me’ featuring the late Ricardo Da Force who rapped on many of the duo’s singles. You can listen to it here.

Whether they are actually working on a project remains to be seen but the full statement reads: “Are you older than you thought you would ever be? But at heart…Are you still an…Indie Kid or a…Death Metal Head…or a…Punks not Deader…or a…Proper Head (Dead or not) or just a…Raver to the Grave?

All aboard, all aboard! The KLF Kare Homes are taking their first residents! I'm loving the soundtrack of my old age… New sounds, old vibes here:https://t.co/y2hC6rzdbE pic.twitter.com/4WNjQckBRA — Adrian Legg (@memenow) November 24, 2023

“If so…You might want to know more about KLF KARE*. KLF KARE may have the care home for you. KLF KARE will take you where the sun keeps shining, through the pouring rain. To find out more visit www.KLFKARE.com”

“And while visiting listen to…Everybody’s Talkin’ At Me by Harry Nilsson (featuring Ricardo Da Force) As in the ‘Live from the After-Life Party’ premix by Tony ‘FUUK’ Thorpe. It being the winner of the first ever Kareovision Kristmas Song Kontest**. * KLF KARE is a multinational franchise that provides branding solutions for independently owned care homes.”

“**Kareovision Kristmas Song Kontest is a recorded song contest for the strictly over 65s who are also residents in KLF KARE homes. The songs they chose to record (or premix) can be of any genre from the 60s all the way through to the 90s and beyond. As you may guess Tony ‘FUUK’ Thorpe chose to go for the ‘Peak Nineties’ genre as defined by Andy Weatherall. 2023 was the inaugural year of the Kareovision Kristmas Song Kontest. Those that have read the novel 2023 by The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu, especially page 370, might have a better understanding (or not) of the above. And remember don’t trip while attempting to catch that last train to Trancentral.”

It comes a day after the duo held their latest laying of bricks with the ashes of dead people for the “People’s Pyramid” ceremony in Liverpool, according to their official website.

The ceremony, which was first held in the city five years ago, was staged again last night (November 23) with this year’s events including ‘The Skool Of Death’ at The Florrie in Toxteth and the After-Life Party at Birkenhead venue Future Yard.

Last year, a controversial documentary on The KLF, Who Killed The KLF? was released on digital platforms by filmmaker Chris Atkins. Lawyers on behalf of The KLF tried to block the film’s release.