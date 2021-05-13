The Knife to livestream classic hometown show to mark 20th anniversary

The Knife have announced a new “audio-visual experience” to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band.

The Swedish duo – comprising Karin and Olof Dreijer – released their self-titled debut album back in 2001, having dropped their first seven-inch single the previous year.

After sharing a host of rare and unreleased material last summer, the electronic outfit are continuing to mark the two-decade milestone into 2021.

Shifting the focus onto their acclaimed third studio effort ‘Silent Shout’, The Knife will tomorrow (May 14) stream a “special broadcast” of a hometown performance at Trädgår’n in Gothenburg, Sweden in 2006.

Fans can tune in via the group’s official YouTube channel at 7pm BST – see the premiere video below.

A new coloured vinyl edition of ‘Silent Shout’ is also set to arrive on August 20 via Rabid Records – you can pre-order it here.

The Knife parted ways following 2013’s ‘Shaking The Habitual’, resurfacing to share a photo book and live album based on that record’s world tour. They played their last show at Reykjavík’s Iceland Airwaves in November 2014.

Reviewing the duo’s final album, NME wrote: “‘Shaking The Habitual’ is a radical gesture from an enigmatic group. As such, it will not be for everyone. Newcomers will likely be baffled. Hardcore Knife fans will hail it a masterpiece, while privately making fairly regular use of the skip button.”

Back in January, the band’s Olof Dreijer released a new remix of Robyn and Röyksopp’s song ‘Monument’.