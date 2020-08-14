The Knife mark 20th anniversary with unreleased material and reissues

The Knife are marking their 20th anniversary as a band by sharing a host of rare and unreleased material.

The electronic duo released their debut 7″ single 20 years ago today (August 14, 2000), and, to mark the occasion, they’ve added their catalogue to Bandcamp for the first time, and shared a rare live performance in physical and digital formats.

As of today, the band’s 2017 live album ‘The Knife: Live At Terminal 5’ is available digitally in the UK for the first time, and can be pre-ordered physically and digitally via Rabid Records here.

Advertisement

The band have also shared new remixes of their tracks ‘Heartbeats’, ‘Pass This On’ and ‘You Take My Breath Away’, and released their soundtrack to 2003 Swedish film Hannah Med H on digital formats – order that here.

The duo are also planning an “event” for later this year to celebrate their 20 year milestone, with more information to follow soon.

See the full list of new releases from The Knife below.

Live at Terminal 5

Hannah Med H soundtrack

‘Pass This On’ on 7″ vinyl

‘Heartbeats (Style of Eye Remix)’

‘Heartbeats (The Knife Techno Remix)’

‘You Take My Breath Away (Puppetmasters Club Remix)’

‘You Take My Breath Away (MHC Remix)’

‘You Take My Breath Away (Mylo Remix)’

‘Pass This On (M.A.N.D.Y. Remix)’

‘Pass This On (M.A.N.D.Y. Instrumental)’

‘Pass This On (M.A.N.D.Y. Knifer Mix)’

Advertisement

The Knife broke up following their 2013 album ‘Shaking The Habitual’, resurfacing to share a photo book and live album based on that album’s world tour.

Reviewing the duo’s final album, NME wrote: “‘Shaking The Habitual’ is a radical gesture from an enigmatic group. As such, it will not be for everyone. Newcomers will likely be baffled. Hardcore Knife fans will hail it a masterpiece, while privately making fairly regular use of the skip button.”