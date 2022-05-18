The Kooks and Peking Duk lead Grapevine Gathering’s 2022 line-up

The line-up for this year’s Grapevine Gathering festival in October has arrived, with British indie rockers The Kooks and Australian electronic duo Peking Duk headlining the bill.
Elsewhere on this year’s line-up are Ball Park Music, The Veronicas, Confidence Man, Gus Dapperton and Jack River. Alice Skye, Nyxen and Becca Hatch round out the bill, while comedy duo The Inspired Unemployed will be on hosting duties and performing DJ sets during changeover times.
The music and wine festival will return for five dates in October, with stops in WA’s Swan Valley, Victoria’s Yarra Valley, NSW’s Hunter Valley and – for the first time – South Australia’s McLaren Vale and Queensland’s Mount Cotton. See dates and venues below.
In addition to marking the festival’s expansion to South Australia and Queensland, the forthcoming edition will mark the second Grapevine Gathering for 2022 in WA and Victoria.
Last year’s events – which featured the likes of The Jungle Giants, Vera Blue and San Cisco – were pushed back to January of this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The NSW edition was cancelled altogether, under the state government’s ban on singing and dancing at festivals.
Tickets for this year’s Grapevine Gathering go on sale next Thursday (May 26) at 12pm AEST, with a pre-sale kicking off a day earlier at 6pm AEST. Register for that here.
Grapevine Gathering marks The Kooks’ first Australian tour dates since 2018. The band are currently readying their sixth studio album, ’10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark’, which is set to arrive on July 22.
Grapevine Gathering 2022’s line-up is:
The Kooks
Peking Duk
Ball Park Music
Gus Dapperton
Jack River
The Veronicas
Confidence Man
Alice Skye
Nyxen
Becca Hatch
Grapevine Gathering’s 2022 dates and venues are:
OCTOBER
1 – Swan Valley, Sandalford Wines
2 – McLaren Vale, Serafino Wines
8 – Yarra Valley, Rochford Wines
15 – Hunter Valley, Roche Estate
16 – Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines