The Kunts to return with new Jubilee single ‘Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce’

The Kunts have announced their new single ‘Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce’, which is being released to tie in with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month.

The Kunts’ previous two singles, ‘Boris Johnson Is A Fucking C**t’ and ‘Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking C**t‘, both reached number five in the UK singles chart in 2020 and 2021 respectively as they attempted to score a Christmas Number One.

The Essex punk band will now release their new “jaunty sing-a-long” on May 27 via their own Radical Rudeness label.

The song’s title and subject matter both disparagingly refer to the Duke Of York, who is the third child of the Queen, after he stepped down from royal duties in the wake of a civil sexual assault case that was recently brought against him in the US by Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew, who repeatedly denied allegations that he sexually assaulted Giuffre when she was 17, reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in February. The settlement, which makes no admission of liability, will see Andrew pay Giuffre an undisclosed sum as well as make a “substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.

The Kunts have now said in a statement that their new track, which is based around the children’s rhyme ‘The Grand Old Duke Of York’, is aiming to “re-open the conversation around [the Queen’s] son Prince Andrew’s conduct at this time when the establishment appear to want it swept under the carpet”.

Lyrics in the song include the section: “The grand old Duke of York / He said he didn’t sweat / So why did he pay 12 million quid / To a girl he’d never met?”

The band have also added that they are aiming for the number two spot in the UK singles chart with the song, saying: “Well, they’re never gonna let it be number one are they?!”

Speaking to NME about “the message” of their previous attempt to reach Number One with ‘Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking C**t’, band frontman Kunt told NME: “We know what you’re [Johnson] doing. You can change the laws and take away our rights but we will never give up fighting against it.

“The more draconian the laws become the brighter the fire burns inside us. Fuck you and everything you stand for, you horrible, heartless, corrupt, duplicitous bunch of c**ts. And to the backbenchers who toe the party line and vote along with everything, you are the concentration camp guards who look the other way. The blood is on your hands.”

Elsewhere, the Sex Pistols are set to reissue their classic single ‘God Save The Queen’ to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.