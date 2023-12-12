Watch The Last Dinner Party’s Abigail Morris join Hozier on stage to perform ‘Work Song’

The Last Dinner Party vocalist Abigail Morris has joined Hozier on numerous occasions to perform ‘Work Song’ – check it out below.

The band are currently supporting the Irish artist on his UK and Ireland tour, which is set to come to London’s Ovo Arena Wembley on Friday (December 15). Morris has been performing the dramatic ballad from Hozier’s 2014 self-titled debut album with him each night of the tour.

The tour will also be making stops in Birmingham tomorrow (December 13) and Dublin on Sunday (December 17).

Check out fan-filmed footage of the duet, filmed in Glasgow and Liverpool, below:

Hozier 2023 – OVO Hydro- Glasgow – "Work Song" – by ovohydro IG Story pic.twitter.com/tbM1v3C72c — Perjési Ilona (@Ilona_Perjesi) December 12, 2023

abi from the last dinner party singing work song with hozier is my new roman empire @lastdinnerparty pic.twitter.com/MEsgvrLTV3 — keav ⴵ (@keaverbooth) December 11, 2023

The Last Dinner Party recently graced NME‘s The Cover, in which they discuss their rapid rise to fame, industry plant accusations, and their forthcoming album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’, which will be released in February.

“Our whole mission statement is very theatrical,” guitarist Lizzie Morris said. “We love being intentional and indulgent. I mean, we have a composer! We want to flex that!”

“The glam rock, the historical fashion… It all comes from the ‘magpie’ visual culture we grew up with in the age of Tumblr,” added bassist Georgia Davies. “You’d be scrolling through this dispassionate list of random shit all the time, just this massive blob of stuff. It would go from Pride & Prejudice to David Bowie to Effie Stonem from Skins, and you could pick up anything that looked interesting.”

Earlier today, the band called out “lads” for posting “weird shit” about them on Twitter/X in a new post on the social media platform.

They wrote: “Need lads on here to know we see the weird shit you post about us and are highly unimpressed,” they wrote, before adding: “Have some fucking decorum.”