The Last Dinner Party share new single ‘My Lady Of Mercy’

The Last Dinner Party have shared their third and latest single ‘My Lady Of Mercy’ – check out the video below.

The track marks the third single the band have released so far. It sees the band lean toward a darker route, differing from their previous releases ‘Nothing Matters‘ and ‘Sinner’. ‘My Lady Of Mercy’ was produced by James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, Haim, Kylie Minogue).

Speaking of the track in a press release, the band shared: “‘My Lady of Mercy’ is about being a girl. A girl looking up at a painting of Joan of Arc for the first time and thinking that she looks so brave and so beautiful that she wants to kiss her. And maybe she also wants to kiss the girl who stands next to her in the school choir.”

They continued: “We are expanding the world of The Last Dinner Party to encompass a darker, heavier atmosphere. The lyrics explore the anguish of a teenage crush that can only be described through the bloody, carnal language of religious experience, as the soundworld takes cues from Nine Inch Nails, PJ Harvey and Roxy Music.”

The song comes with an accompanying video that was directed by the band alongside Harv Frost and Dora Paphides.

The Last Dinner Party are currently on their UK tour run. For the rest of October, the band will be making stops in Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Hull, London, Cambridge, Swansea and Bristol. From there, they will cross the Atlantic Ocean and make their way to the US.

They will play five gigs in the US with stops including New York, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Chicago. They will then make their way to the EU as opening support for Hozier on his arena tour.

Check out their full tour dates below and visit here for any remaining UK tickets and here for any remaining US tickets.

They recently announced their headlining show at the London Roundhouse set for February 1, 2024. Find any remaining tickets for that here.

The Last Dinner Party live dates are:

OCTOBER

8 – Blackpool Central Library SOLD OUT

9 – SWG3, Glasgow

10 – The Cluny, Newcastle SOLD OUT

12 – Academy 2, Manchester SOLD OUT

14 – Live At Leeds In The City

15 – The Welly, Hull

17 – EartH, London SOLD OUT

18 – EartH, London SOLD OUT

19 – Portland Arms, Cambridge SOLD OUT

21 – SWN Festival, Swansea

22 – Fleece, Bristol SOLD OUT

27 – 28 – London Calling, Amsterdam

31 – The Atlantis, Washington D.C. SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER

2 – Bowery Ballroom, New York SOLD OUT

4 – Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia SOLD OUT

6 – El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles

9 – Bottom Lounge, Chicago

26 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm (w/ Hozier)

28 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam (w/ Hozier)

29 – Zenith, Paris (w/ Hozier)

DECEMBER

2 – Velodrome, Berlin (w/ Hozier)

3 – Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna (w/ Hozier)

5 – Sporthall, Hamburg (w/ Hozier)

6 – Sportovni Hala Fortuna, Prague (w/ Hozier)

8 – Forest National, Brussels (w/ Hozier)

10 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (w/ Hozier)

11 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (w/ Hozier)

13 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham (w/ Hozier)

15 – OVO Wembley Arena, London (w/ Hozier)

17 – SSE Arena, Belfast (w/ Hozier)

19 – The Workman’s Club, Dublin SOLD OUT



2024

FEBRUARY

1 – The Roundhouse, London NEW DATE