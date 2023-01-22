The Lathums share heartfelt new single ‘Struggle’

The Lathums have shared another preview of their upcoming second album – listen to ‘Struggle’ below.

The Wigan band will release new album ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’ on March 3, recently delayed from a planned February release.

After sharing the singles ‘Say My Name’ and ‘Turmoil’, ‘Struggle’ arrives as the third preview of the follow-up to their debut album, ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’, which debuted at Number One in the UK albums chart in 2021.

“It’s about loss, someone who has gone from your life and has its roots in our early college days,” frontman Alex Moore said in a statement.

“Scott [Concepcion, guitarist] has a piano in his house and up to that point I’d never had contact with the piano, but the more we hung out, the more I played around on it. This is the song that came out of me and it’s been difficult to show people up until now. It’s so personal.”

Concepcion added: “Alex probably wasn’t ready to finish it until the album sessions. He came into the studio and added loads of new verses. He’d found the right time.”

Listen to ‘Struggle’ below.

The band are due to hit the road for a full run of UK dates later this spring. Any remaining tickets are available here. Dates include Manchester’s Albert Hall and London’s Roundhouse.

The Lathums’ UK tour dates 2023:

MARCH 2023

6 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

7 – Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumbria Students Union

9 – Sheffield, O2 Academy Sheffield

10 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

11 – Manchester, Albert Hall

13 – Norwich, The Waterfront

14 – Cardiff, Cardiff University, Great Hall

16 – Nottingham, Rock City

17 – Birmingham, O2 Institute Birmingham

18 – London, Roundhouse