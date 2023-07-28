The Lathums are set to play secret set at Kendal Calling today (July 28) – and then immediately release it on vinyl.

The Wigan band will play Tim Burgess‘ Tim Peaks stage at the festival, with the set then being immediately mixed and mastered and cut to vinyl at Press On Vinyl in Middlesbrough.

200 copies of the vinyl will be available, with 100 of them returning to Kendal Calling for sale from 4pm on the day, with the others going online here.

All proceeds from the online sale will go to The Lathums’ own charity Chance To See, while number 1/200 will be raffled off, with proceeds going to Burgess’ bursary scheme Help Us Help Bands.

Burgess told NME of the event: “iI’ll be brilliant to have The Lathums back in Tim Peaks – Kendal Calling in 2019 was the first festival they had ever been to, this time they’ll have two number one albums under their belts.”

The Lathums launched Chance To See earlier this year, with the charity helping provide young people with creative opportunities in their hometown of Wigan.

The charitable endeavour – launched as part of a long-term partnership with the cultural education charity Curious Minds – will see 100 per cent of funds directed to established youth and community providers in Wigan, particularly to help young people who face economic or social inequality.

“Just having an acoustic guitar when times have been tough has meant that The Lathums became possible and offered us escape from whatever was happening in our lives at the time,” the band said in a statement.

“Some people can’t get their hands on a guitar or encounter any other form of creativity and the idea of never having that opportunity breaks our hearts. When attention has rightly been on heating and eating through the colder months, by starting this fund with Curious Minds we’d also like to take care of some of the other things that make life worth living.”

Earlier this year, The Lathums landed their second UK Number One with their new record ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’.