The Lazy Eyes announce debut headlining nationwide Australian tour

The Lazy Eyes have announced details of their debut nationwide Australian headline tour, set to take place throughout April and May next year.

The Sydney four-piece will be touring in support of their forthcoming debut album ‘Songbook’, which follows on from two prior EPs – aptly titled ‘EP1’ and ‘EP2’.

The band’s tour will kick off on April 1 in Canberra, before they play shows in Adelaide, Perth, Fremantle, Ballarat, Melbourne, Brisbane and Maroochydore. On May 1, the band will head to the Gold Coast, before playing shows in Wollongong and Newcastle, wrapping the tour up in their hometown of Sydney.

Throughout their run of headline shows, the band will also be making stops at several other festivals and events, including King Street Carnival and Euroa Music Festival. In addition, The Lazy Eyes are set to make their debut at Splendour In The Grass when the festival returns to Byron Bay this July.

Following their appearance at Splendour In The Grass, The Lazy Eyes will be supporting Splendour headliners The Strokes on their headline dates in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Tickets for all of The Lazy Eyes’ headline shows are on sale via the band’s official website. ‘Songbook’ is set for release early next year.

The Lazy Eyes’ 2022 ‘Songbook’ Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 1 – Canberra, Transit Bar

Friday 8 – Adelaide, Crown & Anchor

Saturday 9 – Perth, The Bird

Sunday 10 – Fremantle, Mojos

Friday 22 – Ballarat, The Eastern

Saturday 23 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Friday 29 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Saturday 30 – Maroochydore, Solbar

MAY

Sunday 1 – Gold Coast, Vinnies Dive Bar

Thursday 5 – Wollongong, Shy Postie

Friday 6 – Newcastle, Stag & Hunter

Saturday 7 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory