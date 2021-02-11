The Lazy Eyes announce their own festival ‘Lazyfest’

Sydney band The Lazy Eyes have announced details around their very own festival, Lazyfest, set to take on their hometown late next month.

The announcement of the festival comes off the back of news of their forthcoming EP and its lead single, ‘Where’s My Brain???’, that was shared last week.

Lazyfest will be taking place at Sydney’s Mary’s Underground on Saturday March 27, with a lineup headlined by the band, and also consisting of Stevan and MAY-A. There will be two runs of the event, one under-18 show and one licensed 18+ show, and tickets are on sale from tomorrow (February 11) via the band’s official website.

“Lazyfest is our vision for something we would’ve loved to have when we were younger,” the band said of the festival in a statement.

“When we were given the opportunity to make Lazyfest,” they were continued, “we tried to satisfy every bit of our younger selves imaginations.”

In addition to Lazyfest, the band are also taking the song on a nationwide tour. While they had previously announced dates in Melbourne and Brisbane, they’ve now added dates in Newcastle and Wollongong, which you can see here.

The band’s forthcoming second EP, the name and release date of which is still yet to be revealed, is the follow up to last year’s ‘EP1’.

In a review of the EP, NME‘s Rhys Buchanan wrote, “This vibrant introduction easily lives up to some of those heroes they’ve been compared to against – though they’re rightfully too busy having good time to worry about such expectations.”