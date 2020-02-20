The Lazy Eyes announce debut headline shows

Up-and-coming Sydney outfit The Lazy Eyes have announced their first-ever headlining shows, which takes place this March.

The band will play a free show at The Retreat Hotel in Melbourne on March 27, before heading up to Sydney’s Waywards the day after for a ticketed concert. The shows are in support of the band’s debut single, ‘Cheesy Love Song’, which was released in January.

Watch the music video for ‘Cheesy Love Song’ below.

Advertisement

The Lazy Eyes’ new headlining tour closely follows their inclusion on the lineup of Splendour In The Grass 2020. The band will perform on the second day of the festival, alongside other Aussie acts such as singer Thelma Plum, alt rock band Violent Soho and punk rockers The Chats.

Splendour In The Grass 2020 is set to be headlined by Aussie electronic musician Flume, American rock band The Strokes and rapper Tyler, The Creator. Check out the latest Splendour In The Grass 2020 updates and details here.

Having already played at Laneway Festival in Sydney earlier this month, the quartet will next appear at Farmer & The Owl Festival in Wollongong next Saturday (February 29) alongside the likes of Bad//Dreems, Hot Chip and Press Club.

Prior to their headlining shows, the band will also join other Aussie acts, such as Electric Fields and Evelyn Ida Morris, at this year’s SXSW in Austin, Texas.

Tickets for The Lazy Eyes’ Sydney show at Waywards are available via Oztix.

Advertisement

The Lazy Eyes’ ‘Cheesy Love Song’ Tour dates are:

Melbourne, The Retreat Hotel (March 27)

Sydney, Waywards (28)

Our first ever headline shows and you're all invited! 💜 Bring your friends! 💥TOUR EVENT BELOW: https://www.facebook.com/tours/212192119962506/📷 Jack Moran Photography Posted by The Lazy Eyes on Wednesday, February 19, 2020