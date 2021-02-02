The Lazy Eyes announce second EP with new single ‘Where’s My Brain???’

The Lazy Eyes have announced the upcoming release of their sophomore EP, dropping a new single and sharing tour dates.

The band return in 2021 today (February 3) with a new single, ‘Where’s My Brain???’, the first taste of The Lazy Eyes’ next chapter.

In a press release, the band explained that ‘Where’s My Brain???’ was written during the band’s formative years, at a time “when the setlist was lacking fast paced, energetic tracks”.

“We needed that one last song that the audience could mosh and get sweaty to,” they said.

“The song is loosely about losing your mind over something and wanting to have a tantrum, but really it’s just a jam.”

The track dropped alongside an official music video, directed by Jesse Taylor-Smith.

The Lazy Eyes will celebrate the release of their new single with a limited run of live shows. Find the dates below.

They’ve also announced their intention to release their sophomore EP this year, though no name or release date has been given as yet.

The psych-rock Sydney outfit dropped their debut EP, ‘EP1’, in June of last year. Upon its release, NME said in its review that The Lazy Eyes “coast from dazed pop to shameless love ballads, claiming pole position for the next mainstage psych outfit along the way”.

“These Aussie teens are blazing a fresh path for psych-pop with a mesmeric throwback sound – and as that dialogue might suggest, they’re not cutting any corners.”

The band were also featured in The NME 100 – a list of essential emerging artists for 2021 – at the close of last year.

The Lazy Eyes’ tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Saturday 20 – Melbourne, Workers Club

Friday 26 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge